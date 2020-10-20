Fruit vendor out of a coma 1 week after SUV slammed into cart in San Bernardino, family says

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A fruit vendor has emerged from a coma and is able to speak again, family members said, after she was struck by an SUV in a San Bernardino incident on Oct. 13 that was captured in shocking video footage.

The victim, Marlen Benitez, is a mother of four. She was struck by the vehicle while selling fruit outside a Walmart.

A family member told Eyewitness News that Benitez has been able to talk with her parents and sister in her hospital bed.

Caught on camera: Ice cream vendor brutally attacked, robbed in Los Angeles
EMBED More News Videos

A man selling ice cream was brutally attacked on the street in Los Angeles this week, police said.


Meanwhile, the driver accused of hitting her with his SUV, Robert Lee Spargo, has been charged with attempted murder.

Prosecutors with the San Bernardino County District Attorney's office said Spargo, 42, of Fontana intentionally hit Benitez, initially leaving her in critical condition.

The fruit cart was completely destroyed and another car was damaged in the collision.

Fruit vendor apparently harassed by couple in Santa Clarita
EMBED More News Videos

A couple in Santa Clarita was captured on video apparently harassing a street vendor who was selling fruit.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san bernardinosan bernardino countywoman injuredpedestrian killedattempted murderpedestrian injured
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH: CA issues reopening guidelines for theme parks, outdoor stadiums
Riverside County moved back to purple tier in CA reopening framework
Watchman could have saved lives in Conception boat fire
VIDEO: Delta passenger slaps flight attendant on plane
Rush Limbaugh says his lung cancer is terminal
Woman arrested in stabbing death of LA Metro employee
Dodgers, Lakers post-season success not paying off
Show More
Dodgers confident in starter Clayton Kershaw in World Series Game 1
Police searching for suspect in double shooting near Rose Bowl
Murders in Los Angeles increased by 20% in 2020
ICE conducting new immigration crackdowns across U.S.
Houston police sergeant killed, 2nd officer wounded in shooting
More TOP STORIES News