SoCal cities announce extended curfews amid continued George Floyd demonstrations

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6227422" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Thousands of protesters peacefully marched through Hollywood Tuesday afternoon, covering large swaths of ground.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several Southern California municipalities have once again enacted curfews as the region continues to see protests, and in some cases, looting.Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said he will determine on a day-by-day basis whether to issue a curfew. It is not yet clear if Los Angeles or the county will issue curfew orders Wednesday.The following are details issued by each city.Starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, the business district of Beverly Hills will be under a curfew through 5:30 a.m. Thursday. The citywide curfew takes effect at 4 p.m.Officials say city police will be "actively patrolling" the area.Under the curfew, people are prohibited from being on streets, sidewalks, parks and any other public space.Officials in Garden Grove declared a citywide curfew for the next few days as the region tries to gain control of and discourage looting. Curfew will take effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday, lasting through 5 a.m. Wednesday, and will remain in place Wednesday evening going into Thursday, June 4, for the same hours.Residents of Santa Monica will be subject to yet another emergency curfew starting Wednesday at 6 p.m. through 6 a.m. Thursday.As one of the hardest hit areas during weekend protests and widespread looting, the Santa Monica community has been working to restore city businesses and public spaces that were badly damaged. On Tuesday, city officials said they recorded nearly 300 reports of damage to retail businesses, 155 of which indicated "significant damage."