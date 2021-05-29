1 man killed, 1 wounded after they are shot while driving in Fullerton

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Car crashes into Fullerton home after fatal shooting

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- One man was killed and a second was wounded Friday night after they were shot while driving through Fullerton, sending their car crashing into a house.

The incident happened in the 3500 block Valencia Drive around 7:30 p.m., according to the Fullerton Police Department.

Police responded to a report of a car crashing into a house. When they arrived, they found two gunshot victims at the scene.

One was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was transported to a local trauma center and is expected to survive.

A description of a possible suspect and motive was not immediately available.

The exterior of the house was damaged but nobody inside was injured. Police say a possible male suspect was seen running from the area eastbound on Valencia Avenue.

Officers were searching the neighborhood near the scene.

Valencia Drive was closed between Gilbert Street and Magnolia Avenue and the public was asked to avoid the area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fullertonorange countycar crashshootinginvestigation
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Show More
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
More TOP STORIES News