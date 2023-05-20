Fullerton police bust drug lab while searching for parents of 3-year-old wandering streets

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Two alarming discoveries were made by police in Fullerton on Friday.

First, police were called after a 3-year-old was found wandering alone in a diaper this afternoon on West Gage Avenue near South Woods Avenue.

Then, when officers went looking for the parents, they say they found a drug lab inside a home!

They arrested three men and placed the child in protective custody.

A search warrant was obtained for the home.

Several nearby houses also had to be evacuated as hazardous materials experts assessed the situation.