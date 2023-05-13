Fullerton officials highlighting safe surrender law after newborn found in gas station bathroom

A newborn baby abandoned inside a gas station bathroom in Fullerton is on the mend and some companies are stepping up to try to prevent it from happening again.

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- It's been just over two months since a newborn baby was discovered in the bathroom of a Chevron gas station in Fullerton.

"Many of our members are parents so responding to a newborn child... causes some additional emotions to come up. It can make it a little more difficult to deal with," said Fullerton Fire Battalion Chief Jordan Morris.

Luckily, the baby was found just in time and rushed to the hospital.

"The child is doing well," Morris said. "It was taken to the hospital emergency department immediately and provided with care, and I can say he is improving but I can't give any details as to name or final condition."

G &M Oil Company, which owns the gas station and Chevron, want to prevent something like this from happening again.

They're donating $20,000 to MOMS Orange County which provides resources to pregnant women and new moms.

"It really takes a village to help what we do. We see anywhere from 1,500 to 3,000 women, babies, fathers and families during the course of a year," said Dave Lugo, CEO for MOMS Orange County.

The Fullerton Fire Department is also using the positive outcome of this incident to remind moms-to-be of the state's Safely Surrendered Baby law. Morris said it allows parents to surrender their newborns within 72 hours of being born at fire stations, hospitals or other designated sites.

"No questions asked. No names, no shame, no information needed. We'll provide them with the care that's needed and get them onto a better place," Morris said.

MOMS Orange County said it's crucial expecting and new moms know that there's plenty of resources out there to help them during their pregnancy and with their newborns. It's just important that they reach out first.