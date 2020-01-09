Body wrapped in plastic and cardboard found in U-Haul truck in Fullerton

By
FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after a body wrapped in cardboard and plastic was found inside a U-Haul truck in Fullerton Wednesday.

Anaheim police say the truck was rented in Anaheim, never returned, and then abandoned in Anaheim. U-Haul employees brought the truck to the Fullerton location on Orangethorpe Avenue so that they could take inventory of the contents of the truck.

While taking inventory, employees made the discovery and called Fullerton police around 1 p.m.

Police are calling this a suspicious death. Anaheim police have taken over the investigation because the truck was recovered in Anaheim.

Because the body was so thoroughly wrapped, police were not able to immediately identify the person or even the gender. They are bringing the body back to the crime lab to unwrap and look for additional evidence.

Police said despite the suspicious circumstances, it is not clear yet if the person died in a homicide. Right now they can only classify the discovery as a suspicious death.

"Even if we don't have a homicide, we still may have potential crimes here we're investigating," said Sgt. Shane Carringer with Anaheim police. "Ultimately somebody's family is going to want answers as to why their loved one was found here in this condition."

Anyone with information can call Anaheim police at (714)765-1900.
