Body found wrapped in plastic, cardboard inside U-Haul truck ID'd as 29-year-old Anaheim woman

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- The body that was found inside a U-Haul truck wrapped in cardboard and plastic has been identified as a 29-year-old woman from Anaheim, authorities said.The body of Ashley Manning was found inside the truck in Fullerton Wednesday, prompting a sweeping investigation. The cause of her death is pending based on toxicology results, according to Anaheim police.Anaheim police say the truck was rented in Anaheim, never returned, and then abandoned in Anaheim. U-Haul employees brought the truck to the Fullerton location on Orangethorpe Avenue so that they could take inventory of the contents of the truck.Police said despite the suspicious circumstances, it is not clear yet if the person died in a homicide. Right now they can only classify the discovery as a suspicious death."Even if we don't have a homicide, we still may have potential crimes here we're investigating," said Sgt. Shane Carringer with Anaheim police. "Ultimately somebody's family is going to want answers as to why their loved one was found here in this condition."Anyone with information can call Anaheim police at (714)765-1900.