The chief of the Fullerton Police Department is on paid administrative leave following an off-duty incident involving EMTs.Irvine police said the incident involving Chief David Hendricks and another officer happened Saturday at the Five Point Amphitheater during a Lady Antebellum concert.Authorities are investigating what happened between Hendricks, the other officer and EMTs. No arrests were made, but they were asked to leave the concert.The department provided a statement regarding the investigation."This investigation is unconnected to the performance of official duties, as it relates to allegations of off-duty conduct outside of the City. The City does not intend to provide further details or comments regarding this matter," it said, in part.For now, Capt. Bob Dunn is serving as acting chief of police.No further details were released.