Man fatally shot by police in Fullerton after allegedly charging at officers with knife

A suspect was fatally shot by police in Fullerton after he allegedly charged at officers with a knife Sunday evening.
FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was fatally shot by police in Fullerton after he allegedly charged at officers with a knife Sunday evening.

Officers were in the area of Lillie and Commonwealth avenues at about 9:27 p.m. to respond to an unrelated call and saw an altercation happening between two men inside a Chevy Silverado, according to Fullerton police Lt. Jon Radus.

It appeared the two men - one with a broomstick and the other armed with a knife - were arguing over the vehicle.

While the man with the broomstick was detained, Radus said the man armed with the knife exited the Chevy and charged at officers.

Police fired a less-than-lethal bean bag round at the suspect, but it did not stop him and he continued to charge at officers, Radus said. The incident led to an officer-involved shooting.

Fullerton police began life-saving efforts to treat the man and he was transported to a trauma center, where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the man fatally shot was not released pending notification of relatives.

Fullerton police released a photo of the knife the man allegedly had.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office is investigating.
