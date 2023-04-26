Placentia police detectives shoot, wound stalking suspect in Fullerton

A man who police said was suspected of stalking was shot by a Placentia Police Department officer at a shopping center in Fullerton.

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who police said was suspected of stalking was shot by a Placentia Police Department detectives late Tuesday afternoon at a shopping center in Fullerton, authorities said.

The detectives received a call shortly before p.m. regarding a stalking suspect and located him in the 3300 block of Yorba Linda Boulevard, west of Bradford Avenue, in Fullerton, said Placentia Police Department Sgt. Joe Connell. When they tried to detain him, the detectives opened fire and shot him, according to Connell.

The suspect was taken to a trauma center and is expected to survive, the sergeant said. He was not immediately identified.

No one else was injured in the confrontation.

Anyone who has information regarding the shooting was asked to call the Placentia Police Department Investigations at (714) 993-8146. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS.