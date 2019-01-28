Fullerton traffic stop leads to discovery of mobile drug lab

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) --Police pulled over a U-Haul truck in Fullerton early Monday and discovered a meth lab in the back of the vehicle.
California Highway Patrol Sgt. Hope Maxson said officers on the 91 Freeway noticed a U-Haul truck with liquid coming out of it.
They conducted a traffic stop and while doing so, they could smell odors of chemicals coming from the vehicle. Two men in the vehicle were detained for questioning.
**The northbound lanes of Brookhurst Rd from the 91 Hwy to Roberta Ave will be closed due to CHP Activity. Stay out of area til further notice** pic.twitter.com/ccd4ZLozwC— FullertonPD PIO (@FPDPIO) January 28, 2019
Huntington Beach hazmat crews, as well as Fullerton firefighters, were called out to the scene. Authorities determined there was a methamphetamine lab inside the truck.
Brookhurst Road was closed from the 91 Freeway to Roberta Avenue for a containment.
Officials said everything was contained within the U-Haul, and there was no harm to the public.