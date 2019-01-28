Fullerton traffic stop leads to discovery of mobile drug lab

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) --
Police pulled over a U-Haul truck in Fullerton early Monday and discovered a meth lab in the back of the vehicle.

California Highway Patrol Sgt. Hope Maxson said officers on the 91 Freeway noticed a U-Haul truck with liquid coming out of it.

They conducted a traffic stop and while doing so, they could smell odors of chemicals coming from the vehicle. Two men in the vehicle were detained for questioning.



Huntington Beach hazmat crews, as well as Fullerton firefighters, were called out to the scene. Authorities determined there was a methamphetamine lab inside the truck.

Brookhurst Road was closed from the 91 Freeway to Roberta Avenue for a containment.

Officials said everything was contained within the U-Haul, and there was no harm to the public.
