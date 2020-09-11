2 hospitalized after being shot during funeral in South LA; shooter at large

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were hospitalized Friday afternoon after being shot as a funeral was being held in South Los Angeles, authorities said.One victim was placed in an civilian SUV, whose occupants then flagged down a Los Angeles Fire Department engine that happened to be in the area.An ambulance was summoned to the scene and that patient, whose identity was not immediately disclosed, was transported to a hospital in nearby downtown Los Angeles.Other emergency responders were sent to the funeral home near West 50th and Hoover streets, where a second victim, identified only as a 35-year-old man, was found before also being hospitalized.The conditions of the victims were unknown.Police did not release a description of the shooter or shooters being sought.