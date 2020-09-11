2 hospitalized after being shot during funeral in South LA; shooter at large

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were hospitalized Friday afternoon after being shot as a funeral was being held in South Los Angeles, authorities said.
One victim was placed in an civilian SUV, whose occupants then flagged down a Los Angeles Fire Department engine that happened to be in the area.
An ambulance was summoned to the scene and that patient, whose identity was not immediately disclosed, was transported to a hospital in nearby downtown Los Angeles.
Other emergency responders were sent to the funeral home near West 50th and Hoover streets, where a second victim, identified only as a 35-year-old man, was found before also being hospitalized.
The conditions of the victims were unknown.
Police did not release a description of the shooter or shooters being sought.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
