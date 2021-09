911 call reveals Brian Laundrie slapped Gabby Petito during dispute in Utah, according to witness

EMBED >More News Videos Moab police released the full body camera video of their interaction with Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.

MOAB, Utah (KABC) -- The Grand County Sheriff's Office released new audio of the 911 call reporting a domestic dispute between Gabby Petito and her fiance, Brian Laundrie, in Moab, Utah.On Aug. 12, police had an encounter with Petito and Laundrie which was caught on police body camera , and the pair was described as having "engaged in some sort of altercation," according to a report released by the Moab City Police Department.Officers were called to reports of disorderly conduct and encountered Laundrie and Petito, along with a witness whose full name was redacted from the report. The incident occurred just several weeks before Petito was reported missing by her family.Authorities have now released audio of the full 2-minute and 30-second call. Click here for the latest details on the investigation. Dispatcher: Grand County Sheriff's Office. Hi, can you hear me sir?Caller: Yeah. Hi, I'm calling. I'm right on the corner of Main Street by moonflower. And we're driving by and I'd like to report a domestic dispute to Florida with a white that Florida license plate. White Van, gentlemen. 5'6 Beard.Dispatcher: Where's it at?Caller: They just drove off. They're going down Main Street. They made a right onto Main Street off MoonflowerDispatcher: Or what were they doing?Caller: But what do you say?Dispatcher: What were they doing?Caller: We drove by them. A gentleman was slapping the girlDispatcher: He was slapping her?Caller: Yes. And then we stopped. They ran up and down the sidewalk. He proceeded to hit her, hops in the car. And they drove offDispatcher: You say that was a white van?Caller: White van, I can give you the the license plate if you give me one sec.Dispatcher: What kind of white van, like a big one?Caller: It was a smaller van with the license plate of.. it was white. Florida license plate ... Ford modelDispatcher: Black ladder passenger side.Caller: White Ford Transit.Dispatcher: White Ford Transit. Okay, what's your name? (Long pause) And where did they? So they turned. They headed south on Main Street from Moonflower Market?caller: Correct. They made the right turn.Dispatcher: So they went north.Caller: North. Yeah. Sorry I'm not from around here.Dispatcher: Okay. So you're right there by the post office.Caller: right across the street. Yep.Dispatcher Okay. And when they turned on to Main Street, they went right or left?Caller: Right.Dispatcher: Right. So they went north, north on Main. All right. I will let somebody know. Thank you.