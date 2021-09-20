gabby petito

911 call reveals Brian Laundrie slapped Gabby Petito during dispute in Utah, according to witness

911 call: Brian Laundrie 'was slapping' Gabby Petito

MOAB, Utah (KABC) -- The Grand County Sheriff's Office released new audio of the 911 call reporting a domestic dispute between Gabby Petito and her fiance, Brian Laundrie, in Moab, Utah.

On Aug. 12, police had an encounter with Petito and Laundrie which was caught on police body camera, and the pair was described as having "engaged in some sort of altercation," according to a report released by the Moab City Police Department.

Officers were called to reports of disorderly conduct and encountered Laundrie and Petito, along with a witness whose full name was redacted from the report. The incident occurred just several weeks before Petito was reported missing by her family.

Authorities have now released audio of the full 2-minute and 30-second call. Click here for the latest details on the investigation.

Moab police released the full body camera video of their interaction with Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.



Read the full transcript of the call below:



Dispatcher: Grand County Sheriff's Office. Hi, can you hear me sir?

Caller: Yeah. Hi, I'm calling. I'm right on the corner of Main Street by moonflower. And we're driving by and I'd like to report a domestic dispute to Florida with a white that Florida license plate. White Van, gentlemen. 5'6 Beard.

Dispatcher: Where's it at?

Caller: They just drove off. They're going down Main Street. They made a right onto Main Street off Moonflower

Dispatcher: Or what were they doing?

Caller: But what do you say?

Dispatcher: What were they doing?

Caller: We drove by them. A gentleman was slapping the girl

Dispatcher: He was slapping her?

Caller: Yes. And then we stopped. They ran up and down the sidewalk. He proceeded to hit her, hops in the car. And they drove off

Dispatcher: You say that was a white van?

Caller: White van, I can give you the the license plate if you give me one sec.

Dispatcher: What kind of white van, like a big one?

Caller: It was a smaller van with the license plate of.. it was white. Florida license plate ... Ford model

Dispatcher: Black ladder passenger side.

Caller: White Ford Transit.

Dispatcher: White Ford Transit. Okay, what's your name? (Long pause) And where did they? So they turned. They headed south on Main Street from Moonflower Market?

caller: Correct. They made the right turn.

Dispatcher: So they went north.

Caller: North. Yeah. Sorry I'm not from around here.
Just after 10 a.m. Monday police and FBI agents swarmed the Florida home Brian Laundrie shared with his parents.


Dispatcher: Okay. So you're right there by the post office.

Caller: right across the street. Yep.

Dispatcher Okay. And when they turned on to Main Street, they went right or left?

Caller: Right.

Dispatcher: Right. So they went north, north on Main. All right. I will let somebody know. Thank you.
