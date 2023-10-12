Rams Coach Sean McVay breaks down the team's key plays in ABC7's 'Game Time'

ABC7 Sports Reporter Curt Sandoval talks one-on-one with Los Angeles Rams Head Coach Sean McVay every week about his team's performance in their last game and how they are preparing to win the next one.

McVay describes key plays and highlights outstanding performances from Rams players. They also discuss some of the big events in the world of sports.

"Game Time with Coach McVay" airs Saturdays at 11:45 p.m. on ABC7. You can also listen to the conversation with the "Game Time With Coach McVay" podcast, featured below and also available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and iHeart.