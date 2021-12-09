Burglars break into Garden Grove gun store, steal about 40 firearms

By
EMBED <>More Videos

40 firearms stolen from gun store in Garden Grove, police say

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- Garden Grove police on Thursday were searching for the suspects who broke into a gun store and stole about 40 firearms.

Just after midnight, officers responded to the store on Valley View Street and found that the front glass door had been shattered, according to the Garden Grove Police Department.

Authorities say the owner viewed live surveillance footage of at least one suspect inside his business. The investigation later revealed the suspects stole the weapons from a safe inside the store.

The owner of a martial arts studio next door says this isn't the first time something like this has happened.

"Before, they actually almost got robbed. They broke into the unit next door and they tried to go through the dry wall or the concrete... didn't work out so good. Apparently this time they had a better shot at it," said Mark Matsumoto.

The suspects left the scene in two separate cars, described as a blue BMW and a silver BMW, before police arrived.

No arrests have been made, but anyone with information is asked to contact police at (714) 741-5872.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garden groveorange countyburglarygun safetyinvestigationguns
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Ambulance wait times rising during pandemic in LA County
Some school districts left without COVID tests amid high demand
New California program to provide mortgage relief
Nirvana 'Nevermind' baby cover suit dismissed
Winter storm leaves Lake Arrowhead residents without power for days
Powerball jackpot up to $610M in Wednesday drawing
Whoopi Goldberg tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
How to get a free COVID test kit sent directly to your home in LA Co.
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
DNA helps ID woman found partially buried in IE desert decades ago
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Anaheim sees rash of apparent drug overdoses in one hour
More TOP STORIES News