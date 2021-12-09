Burglars break into Garden Grove gun store, steal about 40 firearms

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- Garden Grove police on Thursday were searching for the suspects who broke into a gun store and stole about 40 firearms.Just after midnight, officers responded to the store on Valley View Street and found that the front glass door had been shattered, according to the Garden Grove Police Department.Authorities say the owner viewed live surveillance footage of at least one suspect inside his business. The investigation later revealed the suspects stole the weapons from a safe inside the store.The owner of a martial arts studio next door says this isn't the first time something like this has happened."Before, they actually almost got robbed. They broke into the unit next door and they tried to go through the dry wall or the concrete... didn't work out so good. Apparently this time they had a better shot at it," said Mark Matsumoto.The suspects left the scene in two separate cars, described as a blue BMW and a silver BMW, before police arrived.No arrests have been made, but anyone with information is asked to contact police at (714) 741-5872.