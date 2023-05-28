Two people were shot and one other person was injured inside a Garden Grove restaurant and lounge.

Shooting at restaurant in Garden Grove injures 2 with gunshot wounds

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were shot and one other person was injured inside a Garden Grove restaurant and lounge.

It occurred at 11:36 p.m. Saturday at The Hot Lounge & Restaurant, also known as The Hot Restaurant, 12921 Magnolia St.

Paramedics transported the two gunshot victims to a hospital and are now in stable conditions.

The third person was also hospitalized with an apparent injury and is listed as in stable condition as well.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting.

The southbound lanes of Magnolia Street were cordoned off while the investigation continued.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.

