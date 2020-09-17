Garden Grove Unified reverses plan to reopen schools for in-person instruction

According to the Orange County Register, the county's third-largest school district announced Wednesday that it's no longer planning to return to in-class learning in October.
The district says more parents than expected want to continue with distance learning, and school officials needs more time for planning and to obtain additional technology for students.
RELATED: Huntington Park business gets creative, builds space-saving desks for students doing distance learning in tight quarters
The district, which includes about 41,000 students, initially planned to reopen elementary schools on Oct. 5 and middle and high schools on Oct. 12. Most campuses planned a hybrid with some in-person learning and some online instruction due to physical distancing requirements.
It is unclear when the district will reopen campuses.
In the meantime, the district says it's working to expand its on-site supervision programs to help parents.