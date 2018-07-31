A manhunt is underway for a suspect accused of killing two people and wounding others in Gardena and near a freeway in Lynwood on Tuesday, according to Los Angeles County sheriff's officials.The shooting in Gardena happened about 4 a.m. in the 1200 block of W. 135th Street. Sheriff's investigators said a woman was found dead at the scene. Two men and a pregnant woman were shot and wounded and transported in unknown condition.A man was also found shot to death about an hour later on the southbound 710 Freeway at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.Upon investigation, sheriff's officials said the suspect, who has not been identified, first shot the victims in Gardena before making his way to Lynwood. The victims are said to be three friends of the suspect, including a woman believed to be his ex-girlfriend.The man then forced a couple to drive him away, and once in the Lynwood area, he fatally shot the another friend on the 710 Freeway on-ramp, officials said. The suspect also allegedly tried to kill the man's wife but the gun malfunctioned.The suspect stole the couple's car and has not been found, according to investigators.The freeway on-ramp was expected to stay closed through at least 3 p.m. as an investigation continued.