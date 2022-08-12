Former Inglewood middle school teacher accused of murder, sexual assault in cold cases

Detectives said Wright was a middle school teacher and worked for the Inglewood Unified School District when he was arrested.

A former Inglewood middle school teacher is accused of murder and at least two sexual assaults, and investigators now believe there may be more victims who have yet to step forward.

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A former Inglewood middle school teacher is accused of murder and at least two sexual assaults, and investigators now believe there may be more victims who have yet to step forward.

Charles Wright is accused of sexually assaulting and murdering 21-year-old Pertina Epps in April 2005.

Her body was found in a carport in the 2700 block of 141st Place in Gardena.

Now, 17 years after she was killed, Wright has officially been connected to the murder, according to homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"Forensic evidence obtained during the investigation were primary factors leading to Charles Wright as the likely offender," said LASD Lt. Hugo Reynaga.

Detectives said Wright was a middle school teacher and worked for the Inglewood Unified School District when he was arrested in January for Epps murder.

He posted $1 million bond and was released from jail.

Five days after he bonded out, he was arrested again, accused of a second sexual assault that happened in 2006.

The victim was an 18-year-old woman.

"Analysis of DNA evidence obtained during a September 17th, 2006, kidnap and sexual assault incident that occurred in Los Angeles also led to the identification of Charles Wright as a likely offender," said Reynaga.

The 18-year-old survived, and according to detectives, what both woman had in common was that they were both prostitutes.

"As a result, investigators believe there's a strong possibility there are additional victims of Charles Wright who may have been reluctant to come forward in the past," said Reynaga. "We hope this [ news ] conference will encourage them to contact the sheriff's department regarding any similar incident involving Charles Wright."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.