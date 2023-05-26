Garth Brooks' new Las Vegas residency offers fans unique, intimate experience

Garth Brooks has filled stadiums all over the country but his new show is much more intimate.

LAS VEGAS -- Garth Brooks is the best-selling solo artist in U.S. history. He's filled stadiums all over the country but his new show is much more intimate.

"Garth Brooks/Plus ONE" opened last week at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The venue seats about 4,000 people, offering fans a unique experience.

Brooks doesn't want to spoil the show for fans coming to see it so he's not releasing any footage. Plus, all cell phones will also be locked up before fans walk into the venue.

The country star promises every show will be different.

"The Garth crowd is the best crowd in the world to play for," he said. "They'll let us fail, they'll let us try things. That's why I love coming to Vegas because here, even though each show is in the same place, each show does not have to be the same."

In his new show, he sings some of his hits, including his 1990 smash hit "Friends in Low Places."

On opening night, he performed popular songs from singers he loves, including George Strait, Bob Seger, Elton John and Billy Joel.

Brooks compared his show to a car ride, shifting into all the gears.

"You want to, man, and then there's those songs that you put the windows down and you turn the radio up kind of thing. I love that," he said. "So, yeah, I want to get it, I want it to get really quiet, right? You want it to get really loud, and then, hopefully, what happens is these people feel like they've just been through a hurricane at the end of the show."

Brooks said he wants his new show to inspire people to love themselves, and each other, and make their lives better through the music.

"They've made mine better through music so I'd love to return the favor, to let this music kind of do what it's supposed to do," said Brooks.

Brooks has several more dates in Las Vegas booked for this year and has already agreed to 18 more concerts at The Colosseum in 2024.