Coronavirus crisis: Gary Sinise helps provide busy LAPD officers with place to rest, recharge in Elysian Park

ELYSIAN PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thanks to the Gary Sinise Foundation, the Police Foundation, several businesses and numerous volunteers, Los Angeles Police officers now have a place where they can rest and recharge between their now 12-hour-long shifts amid the coronavirus crisis.

Officers may not be able to go home because they have high-risk relatives. But now at the Los Angeles Police Academy in Elysian Park, they can rest, and have access to food, dry cleaning and even a barber.

As hospitals across the country grapple with a continued increase in coronavirus cases, some Southern California health care workers are speaking out about what their teams are up against.



In the past few weeks, the Gary Sinise Foundation's Emergency COVID-19 Combat Service has donated over 4,000 pieces of equipment to first responders across the country in need of protective gear and key sterilizing equipment.

Actor Gary Sinise is honored with the Congressional Medal of Honor Society's Patriot Award.

