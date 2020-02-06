Gary Sinise awarded Congressional Medal of Honor Society award for supporting veterans

Gary Sinise, known to many as beloved "Lieutenant Dan" in the classic film "Forrest Gump," was given the Patriot Award at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley.
It's the highest honor given out by the organization, the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.
In the years since Sinise made "Forrest Gump," he's spent his off-camera time raising money for veterans groups.
