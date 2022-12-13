Here's when experts expect average California gas prices to drop to $3-range

When's the last time you've seen gas prices in the $3-range in California? Here's when analysts expect that to happen - and it's not too far off.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Gas prices in California could be less than $4 a gallon by the end of December.

Furthermore, analysts say the expectation is for prices to fall to the $3-range by mid-January, at the latest.

Currently, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in California is $4.51. That's down almost $1 from a month ago and nearly $2 since June.

Meantime, here is where gas prices stand locally: In L.A. County, the average price for a gallon of gas is $4.60. That's down from last month, when the average price was $5.51.

In Orange County, the average price for a gallon of gas is $4.48 and in Riverside County, the average is $4.46.

