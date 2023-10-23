Average LA County gas price drops for 24th consecutive day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Monday for the 24th consecutive day, decreasing seven-tenths of a cent to $5.575.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Monday for the 24th consecutive day, decreasing seven-tenths of a cent to $5.575.

The average price has dropped 74 cents over the past 24 days, including 1.3 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The decreasing prices follow a run of 23 increases in 25 days totaling 91.8 cents.

The average price is 20.8 cents less than one week ago, 49.5 cents lower than one month ago and 23.9 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has dropped 91.9 cents since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The Orange County average price rose one-tenth of a cent to $5.388 ending a streak of 23 days of decreases. It has dropped 89.9 cents over the past 23 days, including a decrease of 1.4 cents Sunday.

The Orange County average price is 21 cents less than one week ago, 63.8 cents lower than one month ago and 29.4 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has dropped $1.071 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price dropped for the 25th consecutive day and 33rd time in the last 35 days, decreasing one-tenth of a cent to $3.549. It has dropped 33.2 cents over the past 35 days, including four-tenths of a cent Sunday.

The national average price is 5.1 cents less than one week ago, 30.2 cents less than one month ago and 24.6 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.467 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

The run of dropping prices follows an 11-day streak of increases totaling 7.8 cents.