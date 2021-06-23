Average LA County gas price climbs to highest level in nearly 6 years

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Gas prices in Los Angeles County just hit another milestone that no one is going to like.The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline has reached the highest level in nearly six years. The Auto Club of Southern California says the average price now stands at $4.26.It has risen seven of the past eight days -- three times by one-tenth of a cent -- increasing 1.3 cents, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.It is 1.1 cents more than one week ago, 7.2 cents higher than one month ago and $1.197 greater than one year ago.The last time it was this high was back in July 2015, when rising prices were blamed on not enough supply to meet demand.This time, a global demand for fuel, driven by the economic recovery, is the culprit.