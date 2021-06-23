Average LA County gas price climbs to highest level in nearly 6 years

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline has reached the highest level in nearly six years. The Auto Club of Southern California says the average price now stands at $4.26.
It has risen seven of the past eight days -- three times by one-tenth of a cent -- increasing 1.3 cents, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.
It is 1.1 cents more than one week ago, 7.2 cents higher than one month ago and $1.197 greater than one year ago.
The last time it was this high was back in July 2015, when rising prices were blamed on not enough supply to meet demand.
This time, a global demand for fuel, driven by the economic recovery, is the culprit.
City News Service contributed to this report.