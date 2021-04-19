Personal Finance

Average price of regular gas in LA County now more than $4 per gallon

EMBED <>More Videos

Average price of regular gas in LA County now more than $4 per gallon

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Gas prices keep rising across the Southland. In L.A. County, the average price for regular is now more than $4 per gallon.

The average price has risen in seven of the past eight days to its highest level since Nov. 15, 2019. In that eight-day span, it has increased 4.1 cents, including four-tenths of a cent on Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price has exceeded $4 because of "the continued recovery of fuel demand in Southern California and anticipation that demand will only grow once more pandemic-related restrictions are lifted'' and oil prices continuing to stay at higher levels, which adds to the cost of producing gasoline, according to Marie Montgomery, a public relations specialist with the Automobile Club of Southern California.



The price is also $4 a gallon in Ventura County.

The Orange County average price rose for the seventh consecutive day, increasing one-tenth of a cent to $3.985, its highest amount since Nov. 14, 2019. It has increased 3.5 cents over the past seven days, including three-tenths of a cent on Sunday.

The Orange County average price is 3.5 cents more than one week ago, eight cents higher than one month ago and $1.12 greater than one year ago.

These are the highest prices since the pandemic began.

MORE | Gas at DTLA station nears $6 per gallon
EMBED More News Videos

The price of regular gas is nearly $6 per gallon at this downtown L.A. station as prices across the Southland continue to inch their way up.



City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financelos angeles countysouthern californiamoneygas pricesauto news
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
How to see early evening meteor shower peak Friday
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News