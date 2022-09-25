Average gas price in Los Angeles County increases for 23rd consecutive day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose 11 cents Sunday to $5.799, its 23rd consecutive increase

The average price has increased 55.3 cents over the past 23 days, including 7.4 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 37 cents more than one week ago, 49.1 cents higher than one month ago, and $1.395 greater than one year ago.

The current streak of increases follows a run of 78 decreases in 80 days totaling $1.216. The average price is 66.3 cents less than the record high of $6.462 set June 14.

The Orange County average price rose 14 cents to $5.808, its eighth increase in the last nine days. It has increased 42.4 cents over the past nine days, including 6.4 cents Saturday. It is 41.7 cents more than one week ago, 60 cents more than one month ago, and $1.449 higher than one year ago.

The Orange County average price is 60.2 cents less than the record of $6.41 set on June 12.

"Oil Price Information Service reports that several local refineries are undergoing unplanned maintenance as fuel inventories are at their lowest levels in a decade, which caused Los Angeles wholesale gas prices to rise sharply this week," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications and programs manager.

The national average price rose for the fifth consecutive day following a 98-streak of decreases, increasing 1.4 cents to $3.714. It is 3.6 cents more than one week ago, 16.4 cents less than one month ago, and 52.6 cents more than one year ago.

The national average price is $1.302 less than the record $5.016 set June 14.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.