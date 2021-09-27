Gas in Los Angeles County is at its highest price so far this year

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose to its 2021 high Monday, increasing two-tenths of a cent to $4.41.The previous high was $4.40 set on Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The average price has increased five consecutive days, rising 1.3 cents, including one-tenth of a cent on Saturday.The average price is eight-tenths of a cent more than one week ago, 1.1 cents higher than one month ago and $1.20 greater than one year ago. It has risen $1.17 since the start of the year.Despite the high prices, they are still about 30 cents cheaper than the county's all-time record set back in 2012, which was recorded at about $4.70.Averages are slightly cheaper in other counties, but only by a few cents.The Orange County average price was unchanged, snapping a streak of three straight days of rising prices, at $4.36, nine-tenths of a cent less than the 2021 high of $4.37 set Aug. 27.The Orange County average price is eight-tenths of a cent more than one week ago, nine-tenths of a cent lower than one month ago and $1.19 greater than one year ago. It has risen $1.15 since the start of the year.Ventura County has the next highest average price of gas at $4.37, while San Bernardino County's average is at $4.35 and Riverside County at $4.31.The national average for a gallon of gas is about $3.25. The highest average prices in the country can be found in San Francisco for $4.47.