Once again, average gas prices in LA County have reached a new high this year

This is the fifth time in nine days the average price has reached its highest amount of 2021.
LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose to its highest amount of 2021 on Monday, increasing a three-tenths of a cent to $4.419.

This is the fifth time in nine days the average price has reached its highest amount of 2021, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The average price is nine-tenths of a cent more than one week ago, 1.5 cents higher than one month ago and $1.22 greater than one year ago.

The average price has risen $1.187 since the start of the year.

The Orange County average price dropped one-tenth of a cent to $4.378, a day after reaching a 2021 high of $4.379. It is 1.6 cents more than one week ago, 1.1 cents higher than one month ago and $1.219 greater than one year ago.

The Orange County average price has risen $1.170 since the start of the year.

Refinery problems related to the Sept. 17 earthquake centered in Carson continue to keep Southern California gas prices at a high level at a time when they customarily decline because of decreased demand following the end of the summer vacation driving season, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.



