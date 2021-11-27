Personal Finance

Los Angeles County: Average gas price rises to record-breaking high for 3rd time in 4 days

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Saturday to a record for the third time in four days, increasing four-tenths of a cent to $4.716.

The average price also set records Wednesday and Thursday. It was unchanged Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The record before Wednesday was $4.705, set Oct. 9, 2012.


The average price has risen 16 of the past 18 days, increasing 12.5 cents. It was also unchanged on Tuesday.

The average price is 1.8 cents more than one week ago, 14.8 cents higher than one month ago and $1.564 greater than one year ago.

After moving within one-tenth of a cent of matching its record high, the Orange County average price dropped a half-cent to $4.684. It is 1.4 cents more than one week ago, 15.3 cents higher than one month ago and $1.555 greater than one year ago.

The Orange County record high is $4.69, set Oct. 8, 2012.


