Los Angeles County: Average gas price rises to record-breaking high for 3rd time in 4 days

The average price also set records Wednesday and Thursday. It was unchanged Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The record before Wednesday was $4.705, set Oct. 9, 2012.
The average price has risen 16 of the past 18 days, increasing 12.5 cents. It was also unchanged on Tuesday.
The average price is 1.8 cents more than one week ago, 14.8 cents higher than one month ago and $1.564 greater than one year ago.
After moving within one-tenth of a cent of matching its record high, the Orange County average price dropped a half-cent to $4.684. It is 1.4 cents more than one week ago, 15.3 cents higher than one month ago and $1.555 greater than one year ago.
The Orange County record high is $4.69, set Oct. 8, 2012.
READ ALSO | Why US inflation is so high, and when prices will stop spiking