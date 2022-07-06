Business

Gas prices in Los Angeles, Orange counties drop for 22nd consecutive day

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Wednesday for the 22nd consecutive day and 23rd time in 24 days, decreasing 1.9 cents to $6.264.

The average price has dropped 19.6 cents over the past 24 days, including two-tenths of a cent Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The run of dropping prices follows an 18-day streak of increases totaling 36.9 cents.

The average price is 7.3 cents less than one week ago and 10.2 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.934 more than one year ago.

The Orange County average price also decreased for the 22nd consecutive day and 23rd time in 24 days, dropping 2.1 cents to $6.17. It has decreased 24 cents over the past 24 days, including six-tenths of a cent Tuesday. The run of dropping prices follows a 17-day streak of increases totaling 35.1 cents.

The Orange County average price is 8 cents less than one week ago and 17.1 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.882 more than one year ago.

The dropping prices are continuing despite a gas tax increase of 2.8 cents per gallon that took effect Friday.

The national average price dropped for the 22nd consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, decreasing 2.1 cents to $4.779. It has dropped 23.7 cents over the past 22 days, including seven-tenths of a cent Tuesday, after rising 41.5 cents during the 18-day streak of increases.

The national average price is 8.9 cents less than one week ago and 8.6 cents less than one month ago, but $1.645 more than one year ago.
