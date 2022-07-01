Business

Free gas giveaway leads to traffic jam spanning several blocks in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- On the day that a California gas tax hike took effect, a city councilman on Friday morning held a free gas give away in Compton, attracting drivers who caused a traffic jam that spanned several blocks.

The 8 a.m. event at ZY Oil gas station was hosted by Councilman Andre Spicer of the city's 2nd District.


Video from AIR7 HD showed nearby streets gridlocked as motorists descended on the location in the 100 block of North Long Beach Boulevard.

"Compton residents and the community will be eligible to receive up to $50.00 worth of gas per vehicle during the two-hour event," according to a news release.


Spicer partnered with the singer Rhyan Lowery, a Compton native who goes by the stage name El Compa Negro, "to provide the community with relief as gas prices continue to be high," the councilman's office said in a statement.

