Average gas prices in Los Angeles, Orange counties see largest decreases since early August

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles and Orange counties recorded their largest decreases since Aug. 6 Friday, two days after rising to record highs.

The Los Angeles County average price dropped 3.3 cents to $6.458 while the Orange County average price decreased 3.7 cents to $6.399, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The Los Angeles County average price is 7.5 cents more than one week ago, $1.147 higher than one month ago and $2.027 greater than one year ago mainly due to a 33-day streak of increases totaling $1.248 that ended Thursday with a decrease of three-tenths of a cent.

The Orange County average price is 1.3 cents more than one week ago, $1.137 higher than one month ago and $2 greater than one year ago. Its run of 15 increases in 16 days totaling $1.063 ended Thursday with a decrease of 2.3 cents.

"While all Southern California average prices are well above $6 a gallon today, we expect them to move lower in the coming days and weeks," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager, citing the California Air Resources Board's decision to allow the sale of winter-blend gasoline earlier, "imports arriving soon and local refineries coming back online following maintenance" to "help alleviate the state's gas supply crisis."

The national average price rose for the 16th time in 17 days, increasing 2.4 cents to $3.891. The average price has increased 21.7 cents over the past 17 days, including 3.6 cents Thursday. It rose for 11 consecutive days, dropped four-tenths of a cent Sunday and resumed increasing Monday.

The national average price is 9.4 cents more than one week ago, 12.7 cents higher than one month ago and 64.7 cents greater than one year ago.

The national average price is $1.125 less than the record $5.016 set June 14.

The run of increases follows a 98-day streak of decreases totaling $1.342 that began the day after the record was set.

