Average LA County gas price rises for 17th consecutive day, but nationwide prices dropping

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose for the 17th consecutive day Monday, increasing a half-cent to $5.434.

The average price has increased 18.8 cents over the past 17 days, including one-tenth of a cent Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 4.2 cents more than one week ago, 8.9 cents higher than one month ago, and $1.034 greater than one year ago.

The average price is $1.038 less than the record high of $6.462 set June 14.

The Orange County average price dropped two-tenths of a cent to $5.389. It is 1.1 cents more than one week ago, 15 cents higher than one month ago and $1.032 greater than one year ago.

The Orange County average price has dropped $1.017 since rising to a record $6.41 on June 12.

The national average price dropped for the 97th consecutive day since rising to a record, falling one-tenth of a cent to $3.677. It has dropped $1.339 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

The national average price is 3.9 cents less than one week ago and 24.1 cents lower than one month ago, but 48.4 cents more than one year ago.

