Gas prices in Los Angeles, Orange counties drop for 18th consecutive day

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased today for the 18th consecutive day and 19th time in 20 days, dropping 1.1 cents to $6.297.

The average price has dropped 16.3 cents over the past 20 days, including 1.9 cents Friday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The run of dropping prices follows an 18-day streak of increases totaling 36.9 cents.

The average price is 6 cents less than one week ago but 7.6 cents more than one month ago and $1.985 higher than one year ago.

The Orange County average price also decreased for the 18th consecutive day and 19th time in 20 days, dropping 1.7 cents to $6.204. It has decreased 20.6 cents over the past 20 days, including 2.1 cents Friday. The run of dropping prices follows an 17-day streak of increases totaling 35.1 cents.

The Orange County average price is 7.6 cents less than one week ago but four-tenths of a cent more than one month ago and $1.933 higher than one year ago.

The national average price dropped for the 18th consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, decreasing 2 cents to $4.822. It has dropped 19.4 cents over the past 18 days, including 1.5 cents Friday.

The national average price rose 41.5 cents during the 18-day streak of increases. It is 8.6 cents less than one week ago but 10.7 cents more than one month ago and $1.696 higher than one year ago.
