Los Angeles County gas price average rises for 33rd time in 34 days

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10353396" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The latest on the COVID-19 relief bill as of Friday, Feb 19, 2021.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Monday for the 33rd time in 34 days, increasing 1.2 cents to $3.650, its highest amount since Dec. 20, 2019.The average price has increased 30.2 cents in the past 34 days, including 1.7 cents on Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 9.8 cents more than one week ago, 27.6 cents higher than one month ago and 7.8 cents more than one year ago.The Orange County average price rose for the 47th time in 48 days, increasing eight-tenths of a cent to $3.638, its highest amount since Dec. 10, 2019. It has increased 41.4 cents in the last 48 days, including 1.2 cents on Sunday.The Orange County average price is 10.1 cents more than one week ago, 27.7 cents higher than one month ago and 12.1 cents greater than one year ago.