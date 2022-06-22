gas prices

Former manager behind 69 cents-a-gallon fiasco raises money to pay station back, but they said no

EMBED <>More Videos

Ex-gas station manager raises $24K to undo 69 cents-a-gallon mishap

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KABC) -- A former gas station manager can't catch a break.

Last week, a manager made a mistake at a Rancho Cordova gas station.

The manager messed up the decimal, listing gas for 69 cents-a-gallon instead of $6.99.

The mishap cost him his job and the gas station about $16,000.

READ MORE: Northern CA gas station manager fired after 69 cents-a-gallon mistake
EMBED More News Videos

The manager who misplaced a decimal point at a California Shell gas station pricing premium gas for 69 cents a gallon has been fired.



The manager's family set up a GoFundMe account to pay the gas station back.

After a few days, it raised $24,000, but now the gas station doesn't want it.

According to a letter the manager provided to a local news station, the company said it never asked to be paid back and that the money should be returned or given to charity.

GoFundMe said if the gas station doesn't accept the money, all donated funds will be returned.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymoneygas pricesshellu.s. & worldgofundmeconsumer
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
GAS PRICES
California lawmakers to investigate cause of high gas prices
Biden floats lifting federal gas tax; how much will it help in SoCal?
Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week
Recession 'is not inevitable,' US Treasury Secretary says
TOP STORIES
Jury finds Cosby sexually abused teen, orders him to pay $500K
Gascón defends his handling of El Monte shooting suspect case
Nonprofit offers to fully pay mortgages of El Monte officers killed
Austin Butler channels Elvis for new Baz Luhrmann film
Lawsuit: 2 slain CA boys unlawfully placed with foster parents
Man killed in South LA pursuit crash remembered by family, friends
Reseda mother pleads not guilty to killing her 3 children
Show More
CA bill sent to Newsom would ban arrests on loitering for prostitution
Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump pressure on election officials
Investigation underway after 1 shot at Glendora grocery store
Researchers use scout snake to find record-breaking python
Jeep introduces 2nd plug-in hybrid, Grand Cherokee 4xe
More TOP STORIES News