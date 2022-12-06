Gas station pump bursts into flames after 18-year-old crashes as he was 'trying to do a burnout'

Shocking surveillance video from a gas station in upstate New York shows the moment an 18-year-old man plowed his car into a gas pump, causing it to burst into flames.

According to police in Rochester, the man admitted to starting a fire at the pump after he crashed into it when he was "trying to do a burnout" on Sunday.

The footage shows the flames spewing after the car hits the pump.

Police said the man drove off, but investigators managed to identify and arrest him.

The 18-year-old was charged with criminal mischief and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident after admitting to the crash.