Gas station pump bursts into flames after 18-year-old crashes as he was 'trying to do a burnout'

ROCHESTER, NY (KABC) -- Shocking surveillance video from a gas station in upstate New York shows the moment an 18-year-old man plowed his car into a gas pump.
According to police in Rochester, the man admitted to starting a fire at the pump after he crashed into it when he was "trying to do a burnout" on Sunday.
The footage shows the flames spewing after the car hits the pump.
Police said the man drove off, but investigators managed to identify and arrest him.
The 18-year-old was charged with criminal mischief and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident after admitting to the crash.