Surveillance video shows suspects accused of stealing gasoline from gas pump

Two men were arrested after allegedly stealing hundreds of gallons of gasoline from two high desert gas stations this week.

Surveillance video from an incident early Wednesday morning shows a man breaking into the gas pump at a Shell station in Pinion Hills, and then siphoning out gasoline into a large container hidden in the back of his pickup truck.

"It appeared the suspect pried open the gas pump and then used a device to override the system, and siphon about 200 gallons of gasoline in their truck," said Gloria Huerta, a spokesperson for the San Bernardino County sheriff's department.

"Their truck was equipped with a gas tank hidden in the bed of their truck, and of course the bed of the truck was covered."

But Herta said someone else at the gas station saw what was happening and called 911.

"Our deputies received a call from a witness who thought two suspects at the gas station were possible stealing gas. When our deputies arrived, they located the suspects still there."

Daniel Ramossantoyo, 23, and Andres Berruete, 23, both of Santa Ana, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy, grand theft and vandalism. Through their investigation, detectives said they were able to connect the suspects to a previous grand theft of gasoline at a Shell gas station in Phelen two days beforehand.

"Our deputies can't be at every corner every minute of the day," said Hueta. "We really rely on the public if they see something to say something and that is often how we solve our crimes."