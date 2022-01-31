Politics

Newsom, Garcetti criticized after being spotted not wearing face masks at LA Rams, 49ers game

Newsom, Garcetti criticized for not wearing masks during Rams game

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti are facing criticism after being spotted at the Rams game without their face masks on.

Pictures uploaded to Magic Johnson's Instagram page show him in a suite with the governor.

There's also a picture with Johnson and Garcetti, and San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

Garcetti appears to be holding a mask.

California State Senator Melissa Melendez posted to her Twitter page about the pictures saying:

"Toddlers are being forced to wear masks all day long in school. Maybe one day they'll be governor or the mayor of L.A. and they won't have to follow the rules they impose on others."



Eyewitness News has reached out to Gov. Newsom and LA Mayor's Office for comment but has not heard back.

