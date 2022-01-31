Newsom, Garcetti criticized after being spotted not wearing face masks at LA Rams, 49ers game

Pictures uploaded to Magic Johnson's Instagram page show him in a suite with the governor.
There's also a picture with Johnson and Garcetti, and San Francisco Mayor London Breed.
Garcetti appears to be holding a mask.
California State Senator Melissa Melendez posted to her Twitter page about the pictures saying:
"Toddlers are being forced to wear masks all day long in school. Maybe one day they'll be governor or the mayor of L.A. and they won't have to follow the rules they impose on others."
Eyewitness News has reached out to Gov. Newsom and LA Mayor's Office for comment but has not heard back.