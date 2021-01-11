WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom gives update on COVID-19 in California

We'll be streaming the press conference here when it begins. Check back to watch live and read updates.
The Bay Area's stay-at-home order was extended over the weekend, as ICU capacity in the region dropped to 3%.
Every region currently under the new restrictions seems far from rebounding. A region's remaining ICU capacity must rise above 15% to exit the order.
The latest ICU capacity numbers from around the state are:
- Northern California: 27.5%
- Bay Area: 3%
- Greater Sacramento: 6.4%
- San Joaquin Valley: 0%
- Southern California: 0%
MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
California recorded an additional 49,685 cases over the past 24 hours and an additional 468 deaths. Both figures remain exceptionally high as the state is starting to see the fuller impact of holiday gatherings and coronavirus transmission.
CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
There is hope on the horizon with the arrival and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, but California's rollout is still slow going. The state has received more than 2 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, but only about 734,000 have been administered.
We'll update this story as we listen in to Gov. Newsom's press conference. Check back for updates.