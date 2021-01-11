Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom gives update on COVID-19 in California

By Alix Martichoux
Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a press conference Monday at noon with an update on the COVID-19 pandemic, regional stay-at-home orders and California's vaccine rollout.

We'll be streaming the press conference here when it begins. Check back to watch live and read updates.

The Bay Area's stay-at-home order was extended over the weekend, as ICU capacity in the region dropped to 3%.

Every region currently under the new restrictions seems far from rebounding. A region's remaining ICU capacity must rise above 15% to exit the order.

The latest ICU capacity numbers from around the state are:
  • Northern California: 27.5%
  • Bay Area: 3%
  • Greater Sacramento: 6.4%
  • San Joaquin Valley: 0%
  • Southern California: 0%


MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules


For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

California recorded an additional 49,685 cases over the past 24 hours and an additional 468 deaths. Both figures remain exceptionally high as the state is starting to see the fuller impact of holiday gatherings and coronavirus transmission.

CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you

There is hope on the horizon with the arrival and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, but California's rollout is still slow going. The state has received more than 2 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, but only about 734,000 have been administered.

We'll update this story as we listen in to Gov. Newsom's press conference. Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniagavin newsomvaccinescoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemichospitalsstay at home ordercovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
California is desperate, but volunteer health corps dwindles
California reports record 695 coronavirus deaths in a day
Arkansas doctor forgives $650k in medical debt
Newsom proposes new budget after surprise windfall
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dodger Stadium to halt COVID-19 testing, shift to vaccination
Some LA County sites to stop using Curative tests after FDA warning
Trump to face 'incitement of insurrection' impeachment charge
Here's what debit cards for 2nd stimulus payment will be like
First lady 'disappointed' by Trump supporters' Capitol riot
Q&A: How much protection does the COVID-19 vaccine offer?
North Carolina COVID-19 nurse wins $1M to start 2021
Show More
Six inmates escape from California jail using homemade rope
Hyundai recalls 471K more SUVs, tells owners to park outside
Veteran actor John Reilly dies at 86
COVID-19 vaccine slow to reach many Americans
PGA strips major championship from Trump's NJ golf course
More TOP STORIES News