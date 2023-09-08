Newsom increasing Cal Guard presence at border to combat fentanyl smuggling

Gov. Gavin Newsom says California will launch a major crackdown on fentanyl smugglers at the state's border with Mexico.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday California will launch a major crackdown on fentanyl smugglers at the state's border with Mexico.

Newsom released a video on social media announcing he is increasing the number of California National Guard service members at U.S. ports of entry along the border by about 50%.

"In 2023, so far, 93% of fentanyl seizures in our state have occurred at legal crossing points or interior vehicle checkpoints, which is where our work is being targeted," Newsom said.

The border crackdown will include deploying vehicle X-ray systems to detect the transportation and concealment of illegal drugs.

"Fentanyl is a deadly poison ripping families and communities apart," Newsom said. "California is cracking down - and today we're going further by deploying more CalGuard service members to combat this crisis and keep our communities safe."