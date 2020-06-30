Coronavirus California

WATCH LIVE TODAY: Gov. Newsom holds press conference on coronavirus pandemic, homeless hotel room program

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO -- Gov. Gavin Newsom will be giving his midday update on the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday.

The governor will be in the Bay Area city of Pittsburg for the noon press conference. He's planning to give an update on the COVID-19 surge in California as well as Project Roomkey, the state's program to temporarily house homeless individuals in hotel rooms.

COVID-19 RISK CALCULATOR: Quiz yourself on the safest, most dangerous things you can do as California reopens
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that Orange County and three other counties were being closely monitored for worsening COVID-19 trends as the state attempts to mitigate the spread of the virus.


We'll be streaming the press conference live here and on Facebook.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in California have increased by 43% over the last two weeks, Newsom said. The positivity rate, or the proportion of people being tested that return a positive result for COVID-19, has also gone up to 5.9% over the past seven days. It was 4.4% just a couple weeks ago.

"In the last seven days we've seen a 45% increase in the total number of cases that have tested positive in the state of California," he said. "We don't like the trend line and that's why this mandatory mask requirement is in effect and why we're using this dimmer switch to start to pull back."

EMBED More News Videos

Beaches, piers and bike paths will be closed in Los Angeles County for the July 4 weekend, officials say.


Those trends are why Newsom ordered several counties - Los Angeles, Fresno, San Joaquin, Kings, Kern, Imperial and Tulare - to close bars amid surging COVID-19 cases. He recommended eight other counties, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Sacramento, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, Santa Barbara and Stanislaus, also close down bars.

READ MORE: 19 California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse

Newsom said that concerning coronavirus statistics land those counties on its watch list. Once a county is on a watch list for 14 days, the state will order certain sectors - like bars - to close. If a county is on the list for three to 14 days, the state will recommend, but not require, such closures.

He announced four more counties have been added to the watch list: Solano, Orange, Merced and Glenn counties. See the full list here.
