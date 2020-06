New COVID-19 cases in California rise 69% in 2 days, Gov. Gavin Newsom says

EMBED >More News Videos Gov. Gavin Newsom says he is prepared to "revert back" to more stringent coronavirus restrictions, if necessary, as California continues to see a rise in cases.

EMBED >More News Videos We've broken down Gov. Gavin Newsom's 4 phase plan with what's reopening in California.

EMBED >More News Videos State health officials issued a statewide order that requires Californians to wear a face covering in high-risk settings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Gavin Newsom shared a stunning view of the surging coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in a Wednesday morning press conference.The governor shared the number of new COVID-19 cases in California: from 4,230 on Sunday, to 5,019 on Monday and 7,149 on Tuesday. That's a 69% increase in new cases in just two days.That increase isn't just attributable to a rise in testing, the governor said. The positivity rate, or the percentage of those being tested that come back positive for COVID-19, has also gone up from 4.6% a week ago to 5.1%."Each decimal point is profoundly impactful," Newsom said.Even more serious is the trend when it comes to hospitalizations. The number of patients hospitalized with the virus has gone up 29% in just two weeks, from 3,177 to 4,095.ICU hospitalizations are also on the rise: 18% in 14 days.Even with that jump, Newsom emphasized hospitals around the state still have adequate capacity and more than 11,000 ventilators to treat the most sick patients.