WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom to discuss California heat wave, power outages and changes to COVID-19 watch list

Newsom signed an emergency order Monday morning to free up energy capacity amid record heat.
Gov. Gavin Newsom's Monday press conference is shaping up to be a busy one.

First off, he teased an update to the coronavirus watch list, which determines which counties can reopen schools, indoor dining and other indoor businesses. The list has been frozen at 38 counties for weeks as the state recovered from a data backlog.

HEAT WAVE: Record-breaking heat wave continues to grip SoCal this week, extends Flex Alert
Then there's the elephant in the very hot room: A heat wave has swept the state, breaking world temperature records and prompting rolling blackouts to conserve energy.

At 10 a.m. Monday morning, Newsom announced he had signed an "emergency proclamation to free up energy capacity" and therefore reduce the need for rolling blackouts. The move allows "energy users and utilities to use backup energy sources to relieve pressure on the grid during peak times during the energy emergency," according to a press release. We expect to hear more from the governor at noon.

We'll be streaming the press conference live here and on Facebook.

As of Monday morning, California has 621,562 known COVID-19 cases and has seen 11,224 deaths.
