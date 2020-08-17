Blistering heat continues to grip SoCal this week amid Flex Alert

Excessive heat warnings are in place through 9 p.m. Thursday in the Antelope, Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys. Amid the extreme heat, officials suggest people stay indoors, stay hydrated, monitor those at high risk, among other precautions.
"Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,'' warned a National Weather Service statement.
The state also issued a Flex Alert on Sunday calling for electricity conservation through Wednesday due to the expected heat wave. Flex Alerts will be in effect from 3 to 10 p.m.
SoCal weather: Sizzling heat wave continues Monday
Very hot temperatures are forecast across #SoCal the next couple of days. Numerous records could be broken Monday and Tuesday. #CAwx #LAHeat #Heatwave pic.twitter.com/yAHizp5CxJ— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 17, 2020
The extreme conditions took a toll on the power grid Friday and Saturday as Southern California saw rolling blackouts due to the overwhelming demand.
"We walked outside and I could just feel it," said Collin Crane of Woodland Hills. "I looked around. It was so strange, this whole neighborhood going dark."
RELATED: State declares Flex Alert through Wednesday as heat wave brings threat of rolling blackouts
Officials are calling for everyone to conserve to prevent more power outages as temperatures are expected to climb even higher later in the week.
Despite triple digit temperatures over the weekend, many on Sunday headed outside in the high heat of the day. Some restaurants took extra steps to keep customers cool by bringing in portable air conditioners and misters.
Wild weather gripped other parts of Southern California during the weekend. In Big Bear, a sudden storm moved through, bringing hail. For firefighters battling the Lake Fire near Lake Hughes in the Angeles National Forest, more than 100 lightning strikes caused spotting and fueled flames.
Cooling centers opened in Los Angeles and other spots in the county. Due to COVID-19 physical distancing requirements, capacity is limited and people should call ahead to check space availability, according to the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks.
Information on the county's cooling centers as well as information for staying safe amid the hot temperatures can be found here.
Tips for staying safe during a heat wave as the temperature rises
City News Service contributed to this report.