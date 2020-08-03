Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom gives COVID-19 update

The governor's press conference is scheduled for noon. Check back to watch live.
By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO -- Gov.Gavin Newsom will give an update on California's response to the coronavirus pandemic at noon Monday.

We'll be streaming the press conference live here and on Facebook. Check back at 12 p.m. to watch live and read updates.

We're all making this mask-wearing mistake, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom's office

Gov. Newsom hasn't held a COVID-19 press conference since last Monday, when he announced a $52 million investment in fighting the virus in the Central Valley. Fresno, Tulare and Stanislaus counties have some of the highest coronavirus positivity rates in the state - though as of Monday, about 94% of the state's population is on the COVID-19 watch list.



App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

California has 509,162 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic in March. Over the weekend, we saw some early signs that the summer surge may slowly be declining. The seven-day average of new cases was 7,929 per day, down from 9,852 the week prior.

That being said, cases, hospitalizations and resulting deaths continue to rise.
