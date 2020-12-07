Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom gives update on COVID-19 stay-at-home orders in morning press conference

By Alix Martichoux
Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding an unusually early press conference Monday to give an update on the coronavirus pandemic and California's regional stay-at-home order.

We'll be streaming the press conference live at 9:30 a.m. Check back to watch live and read updates.

The state has mandated a new, modified stay-at-home order starting when a region's ICU capacity drops below 15%. However, several Bay Area counties have decided to move ahead of the state's timeline and implement stay-at-home restrictions starting this week.

The health officers in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco and San Mateo counties believe that waiting for ICU capacity to fall below 15% to take action would be too late.

When the stay-at-home order goes into effect, the following must change:
  • Restaurants would close to both indoor and outdoor dining. They could only do takeout or delivery.

  • Bars and wineries have to close (indoor and outdoor)

  • Hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and other personal care services have to close


  • All retail stores can stay open, but must drop capacity to 20%

  • Private gatherings of any size will be prohibited


Schools that have already received a waiver to reopen can stay open. All "critical infrastructure" can remain open, as well.

The new restrictions will be in place for at least three weeks, then reassessed weekly based on ICU capacity.

We'll update this story as we listen in to the governor's press conference. Check back for updates.
