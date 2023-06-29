WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Gov. Newsom highlights new tech ahead of CA wildfire season

ByABC30 Digital Team KFSN logo
Thursday, June 29, 2023 7:41PM
Newsom highlights new tech ahead of CA wildfire season
EMBED <>More Videos

Governor Gavin Newsom met with CAL FIRE leaders Thursday to highlight new technology they're rolling out in preparation for wildfire season.

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. -- Governor Gavin Newsom met with CAL FIRE leaders Thursday to highlight new technology they're rolling out in preparation for wildfire season.

Newsom said, "We're meeting, dare I say, the moment addressing the nature of the change in the extreme, uh, extremes that we're now challenged within this state."

CAL FIRE is deploying a new fleet of "fire hawk" aircrafts that are equipped with infrared technology to detect fires in real-time.

The fire hawks are also able to fly at night to monitor conditions.

CAL FIRE says even though California had a stormy winter, scientists do not expect it to completely erase our wildfire risk.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW