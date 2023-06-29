Gov. Newsom highlights new tech ahead of CA wildfire season

Governor Gavin Newsom met with CAL FIRE leaders Thursday to highlight new technology they're rolling out in preparation for wildfire season.

Newsom said, "We're meeting, dare I say, the moment addressing the nature of the change in the extreme, uh, extremes that we're now challenged within this state."

CAL FIRE is deploying a new fleet of "fire hawk" aircrafts that are equipped with infrared technology to detect fires in real-time.

The fire hawks are also able to fly at night to monitor conditions.

CAL FIRE says even though California had a stormy winter, scientists do not expect it to completely erase our wildfire risk.