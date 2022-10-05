ABC7 anchor Ellen Leyva tries her hand at acting with guest spot on 'General Hospital'

'I feel like a star right now!' ABC7 anchor Ellen Leyva enjoyed a quick day of fun and glamour on the set of 'General Hospital' when she joined Laura Wright and Cameron Mathison for a special cameo role as a TV reporter.

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- ABC7's own Ellen Leyva is stepping away from the anchor desk... for a day... after getting the call to put her reporter skills to use on "General Hospital."

"I feel like a star right now!" said Leyva.

It was a quick day of fun and glamour for our anchor, who joined the cast of "General Hospital" for a special cameo.

'I do need to practice my lines because I'm not used to that!" said Leyva. "I'm playing an actual character, Tara, who's a reporter. It's kind of fun. I just hope I don't mess it up."

No need for nerves when you get to set and your scene partners are total pros. Leyva asked Cameron Mathison, who plays Drew Cain, if he could help with any "tips."

"Just be you. Do what you do," said Mathison.

A quick rehearsal with a crew that makes sure everything is just right. And then... it's show time and Leyva shoots her scene with Mathison and co-star Laura Wright, who plays Carly Corinthos. After they finished working, Ellen asked the stars about the "spark" that's been brewing with their characters.

"I'm glad you noticed a spark because there's definitely one there!" said Mathison. "I know I'm excited about what's coming. It's been an interesting friendship."

"It's been a slow burn," said Wright.

Leyva thanked the stars for making her feel comfortable, and asked how they thought she did in her debut as "Reporter Tara."

'You were wonderful! One take! She was great!" said Wright.